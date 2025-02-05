80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

So far, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the hottest today, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 48 air strikes, dropping 78 drones, and fired over 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas - reported the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Kozacha Lopan and in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Torske. Our soldiers stopped eight attacks, three more battles are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions eight times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnekamianske, all attacks have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, one engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Stupochki with a drones.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted nine offensives against Ukrainian troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Enemy aircraft struck at Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 20 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Our troops repelled 18 attacks, and two firefights are still ongoing. Ulakly was hit by an enemy air strike.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 298 killed and wounded, and 16 vehicles, a satellite communication device, a trench electronic warfare device, a self-propelled artillery unit, and a mortar were destroyed; our defenders also damaged two tanks, two vehicles, a BM-21 Grad, a cannon and a self-propelled artillery unit.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy attacked our positions in the Novopil area twice with the support of aviation, and also conducted air strikes on Huliaipol, Yegorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes, dropping 52 UAVs, and fired 371 artillery rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovske directions.

