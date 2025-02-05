80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47686 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95177 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102859 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126001 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102788 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159756 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103925 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99100 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 70541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101729 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150029 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182202 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101729 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107483 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137077 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138877 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166788 views
Actual
80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39445 views

Over the last day, 80 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 20 attacks. The enemy carried out 48 air strikes and fired over 4,400 times, losing 298 troops.

So far, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the hottest today, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 48 air strikes, dropping 78 drones, and fired over 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- reported the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Kozacha Lopan and in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Torske. Our soldiers stopped eight attacks, three more battles are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions eight times in the areas of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnekamianske, all attacks have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, one engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Stupochki with a drones.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted nine offensives against Ukrainian troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Enemy aircraft struck at Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 20 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Our troops repelled 18 attacks, and two firefights are still ongoing. Ulakly was hit by an enemy air strike.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 298 killed and wounded, and 16 vehicles, a satellite communication device, a trench electronic warfare device, a self-propelled artillery unit, and a mortar were destroyed; our defenders also damaged two tanks, two vehicles, a BM-21 Grad, a cannon and a self-propelled artillery unit.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy attacked our positions in the Novopil area twice with the support of aviation, and also conducted air strikes on Huliaipol, Yegorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 37 air strikes, dropping 52 UAVs, and fired 371 artillery rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovske directions.

Plus 1140 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.02.25, 07:50 • 27032 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising