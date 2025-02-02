A spokesman for the Khortytsia unit said that there are certain signs of a slowdown in the Russian Federation and explained where

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25450 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102782 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103554 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106758 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103300 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93011 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107152 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152976 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7854 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138657 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140429 views
A spokesman for the Khortytsia unit said that there are certain signs of a slowdown in the Russian Federation and explained where

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46929 views

Russian troops are bogged down in urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk, as well as in an attempt to capture Pokrovsk. In recent days, the number of clashes at the front has decreased.

There are some signs that the pace of the Russian offensive is slowing down. The occupiers are bogged down in urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

There are some signs that the pace of the offensive is slowing down. This is due to several factors. The first factor is that in some areas, the Russians are bogged down in urban battles. That is, if we are talking about Chasiv Yar or Toretsk, the Russians are bogged down in urban battles there, and it is obvious that the advance is not going fast, and moreover, Ukrainian troops are counterattacking

- Tregubov said. 

Tregubov also named the second factor, noting that a large number of Russians were thrown into one single task - trying to capture Pokrovsk.

Secondly, a large number of Russians are now focused on one single task - trying to capture Pokrovsk, and they are also bogged down there. There is also a slow tug-of-war going on there, only on the contrary, they are not tugging, but pushing each other in different directions. That's why, in general, the Russians are a bit stuck now. In the last few days, the number of clashes has even dropped in general

- Tregubov said. 

 However, he noted that this does not mean that it has become easy.

But this means that we are more likely to reach a phase when the Russians are putting pressure in specific areas, not trying to go along the entire line, but focusing on specific areas and not going head-on, but trying to act tactically, including in Pokrovsk, trying to cover the city from the side. So, yes, there are certain signs of slowdown

- Tregubov said.

AddendumAddendum

Ukrainian troops were withdrawn from  the southern part of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donetskDonetsk

