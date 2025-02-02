A spokesman for the Khortytsia unit said that there are certain signs of a slowdown in the Russian Federation and explained where

There are some signs that the pace of the Russian offensive is slowing down. The occupiers are bogged down in urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops “Khortytsia” Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

There are some signs that the pace of the offensive is slowing down. This is due to several factors. The first factor is that in some areas, the Russians are bogged down in urban battles. That is, if we are talking about Chasiv Yar or Toretsk, the Russians are bogged down in urban battles there, and it is obvious that the advance is not going fast, and moreover, Ukrainian troops are counterattacking - Tregubov said.

Tregubov also named the second factor, noting that a large number of Russians were thrown into one single task - trying to capture Pokrovsk.

Secondly, a large number of Russians are now focused on one single task - trying to capture Pokrovsk, and they are also bogged down there. There is also a slow tug-of-war going on there, only on the contrary, they are not tugging, but pushing each other in different directions. That's why, in general, the Russians are a bit stuck now. In the last few days, the number of clashes has even dropped in general - Tregubov said.

However, he noted that this does not mean that it has become easy.

But this means that we are more likely to reach a phase when the Russians are putting pressure in specific areas, not trying to go along the entire line, but focusing on specific areas and not going head-on, but trying to act tactically, including in Pokrovsk, trying to cover the city from the side. So, yes, there are certain signs of slowdown - Tregubov said.

Ukrainian troops were withdrawn from the southern part of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.