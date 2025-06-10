New sanctions from the EU against Russia: Zelenskyy called for the package to be filled with strong details

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3306 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11584 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20409 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34611 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37368 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37644 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37607 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82810 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169261 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121972 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 68862 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 65812 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 103064 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 46151 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 22294 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16643 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235094 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215098 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228285 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203565 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 758 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23403 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17142 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47340 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 66949 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

New sanctions from the EU against Russia: Zelenskyy called for the package to be filled with strong details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of limiting the tanker fleet of the Russian Federation and lowering the price of oil to 30 dollars in the new EU sanctions package. He emphasized that compromises with Russia move peace further away.

New sanctions from the EU against Russia: Zelenskyy called for the package to be filled with strong details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the announced 18th package of sanctions from the EU, noting that this package still needs to be filled with strong details, in particular, restricting the Russian tanker fleet, as well as setting oil prices at 30 dollars. The head of state said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

An important step by the European Commission – a new package of sanctions has been announced. I am grateful that this 18th package is focused on Russian energy resources and banks. The right direction for pressure. But this package still needs to be filled with strong details. Russia's ability to continue the war is equal to its ability to sell its oil and bypass financial barriers. That is why it is necessary to maximally restrict the Russian tanker fleet, their technological capabilities of extraction and processing, and also do everything so that the price of Russian oil is lower than they can withstand. Each of the partners knows what price cap is needed – 30 dollars, no higher 

- Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the price level for oil will mean real pressure on Russia, because they must be forced to seek peace.

They do not understand other motives there. I know that partners are now discussing a compromise price. Enough compromises with Russia. Every such compromise is a postponement of peace. We are asking to really reduce the price of Russian oil, that is, to really bring the end of the war closer. And especially I want to thank those in the United States of America who are betting on strength, in particular on the strength of diplomacy through sanctions 

- Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind

The 18th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels that are part of the Russian shadow fleet to the list.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nord Stream 2
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9