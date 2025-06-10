New sanctions from the EU against Russia: Zelenskyy called for the package to be filled with strong details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the announced 18th package of sanctions from the EU, noting that this package still needs to be filled with strong details, in particular, restricting the Russian tanker fleet, as well as setting oil prices at 30 dollars. The head of state said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

An important step by the European Commission – a new package of sanctions has been announced. I am grateful that this 18th package is focused on Russian energy resources and banks. The right direction for pressure. But this package still needs to be filled with strong details. Russia's ability to continue the war is equal to its ability to sell its oil and bypass financial barriers. That is why it is necessary to maximally restrict the Russian tanker fleet, their technological capabilities of extraction and processing, and also do everything so that the price of Russian oil is lower than they can withstand. Each of the partners knows what price cap is needed – 30 dollars, no higher - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the price level for oil will mean real pressure on Russia, because they must be forced to seek peace.

They do not understand other motives there. I know that partners are now discussing a compromise price. Enough compromises with Russia. Every such compromise is a postponement of peace. We are asking to really reduce the price of Russian oil, that is, to really bring the end of the war closer. And especially I want to thank those in the United States of America who are betting on strength, in particular on the strength of diplomacy through sanctions - Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind

The 18th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels that are part of the Russian shadow fleet to the list.