New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11516 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26545 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26665 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28974 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32614 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42151 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86509 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81465 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155483 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150075 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
59%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 14043 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 51552 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 31472 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 31995 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 19302 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 336883 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 258091 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 321773 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 338236 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 514865 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 82782 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 178722 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 197914 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 197013 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 198905 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20237 views

Russia's "swarm" drone tactic breaches Ukraine's defenses, tripling the number of Shahed hits. From April to June, 15% of drones penetrated defenses, compared to 5% in the previous three months.

New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT

Russian "swarm" drone tactics are increasingly breaking through Ukraine's defenses. Drones are hitting targets three times more often than usual in recent months, the Financial Times reports, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

Massive attacks by Shaheds, Iranian-designed drones now produced in Russia, appear to be overwhelming Ukraine's air defenses, with drone hit rates reaching their highest level since the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Air Force data shows that about 15 percent of drones penetrated defenses on average from April to June — compared to only 5 percent in the previous three months.

The sheer volume of Russian attacks has also sharply increased this year, with a powerful attack involving 426 Shahed-type attack drones taking place from Sunday evening to Monday morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The success of drones in recent months demonstrates how cheap mass can pose a serious challenge even to sophisticated and layered air defense systems, and has also shown Moscow's ability to quickly adapt combat methods to stretch Kyiv's resources.

Russia's tactical innovations, aimed at significantly increasing the effectiveness of slow Shaheds, included modifications that allow them to fly faster and beyond the reach of truck-mounted machine guns that Ukraine typically uses to shoot them down.

The problem is not that Ukrainian air defense is deteriorating. Instead, we are seeing that new swarming tactics and drones are now flying at higher altitudes, which makes them more effective.

- said Yasir Atalan of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who compiled a Ukrainian database of Russian air attacks.

Russia has named its domestically produced and adapted Shaheds "Geran" in accordance with the Soviet practice of naming weapons after flowers. According to analysts, the "Geran-3," a turbojet variant that can reach speeds of up to 800 km/h in a dive, has been used against Kyiv in recent weeks.

Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Defense with contracts for Shahed interceptors and intensified drone operations against Russian targets21.07.25, 13:24 • 1556 views

The increase in domestic production of Shahed-type drones has allowed Russia to overwhelm air defenses with drone "swarms" — a record attack occurred on July 9, when Russian forces launched 728 drones, as well as seven Iskander cruise missiles and six Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

The increase in launch sizes saturates defense systems, which increases the hit percentage

- Atalan added.

Ukrainian defenses against Shahed drones currently include the use of electronic warfare to suppress their GPS guidance systems, machine guns, and anti-aircraft guns, including the advanced Oerlikon Skynex gun, an advanced air defense gun manufactured by the German company Rheinmetall.

On Sunday evening and Monday morning, about 5.4% of more than 400 Russian drones hit targets — a better-than-average rate than in recent months.

The constant night attacks are apparently aimed at undermining Ukraine's will to fight and forcing Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

Russian cruise and ballistic missiles are mixed with Shahed drones to further confuse air defenses. While the hit rate of more advanced missiles remains unchanged, this comes amid uncertainty about US supplies of Patriot missile interceptors.

Capacity is one of the most pressing issues for the missile defense world right now. There's a queue around the block and around the corner to get more [Patriot] interceptors. Many of them will be waiting for some time

- said Tom Karako of CSIS.

US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ19.07.25, 09:55 • 18739 views

Ukrainian interceptor drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on July 10 that Ukraine "is already shooting down dozens of Shaheds with its domestic interceptor drones during each Russian attack. Earlier this month, he announced an agreement with Eric Schmidt, CEO of the American company Swift Beat, to jointly produce hundreds of thousands of drones for Ukraine, including interceptor drones.

Last week, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's air defense forces "are achieving good results" with the new interceptor drones, and that they "are performing particularly well, having shot down hundreds of Russian-Iranian Shaheds in a week."

"Every meeting with partners this week was dedicated to scaling this technology," he added.

Oleksandr Matviienko, a drone expert at Counteroffensive Pro, a Ukrainian defense technology newsletter, said that for effectiveness, new anti-drone drones must reach an altitude of 6 km and a speed of 200 km/h to intercept Shaheds.

These interceptor drones will be better prepared to defend against attacks that might otherwise overwhelm Ukrainian mobile fire teams.

"Instead of deploying 500 drones across the country, as they did before, Russian forces are now attacking one or two cities at a time," Matviienko said.

Andrew Turner, CEO of Saibre Capital and former Air Marshal of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain, said that the evolution of drones and missile defense in Ukraine is typical of the constant competition between new innovations in air warfare.

"It's a constant duel and evolution between countermeasures against countermeasures against countermeasures. In Ukraine, this movement happens every 14 days, so it moves at great speed," he said.

Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale20.07.25, 20:27 • 30322 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Financial Times
Rheinmetal
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9