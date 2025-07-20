The assembly workshops of the "Alabuga" industrial zone in the city of Yelabuga, Tatarstan, were demonstrated. A number of Russian media outlets disseminated relevant reports. In particular, in the comments, responsible officials emphasize plans for several thousand "Geraniums", i.e., "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones, reports UNN.

Details

The assembly process and production scale of "Shahed"-type drones (or "Geraniums") are shown in video reports from the plant in Alabuga, Republic of Tatarstan. In addition, propagandist media reported that the production schedule "has currently been increased ninefold."

On the air of the program "Military Acceptance", the general director of the SEZ "Alabuga", Timur Shagivaleev, stated the following:

This is the largest drone production plant in the world and the most secretive. <…> At one time, there was a plan to produce several thousand "Geraniums", now we produce nine times more than planned - noted Shagivaleev.

Recall

The military plant in Alabuga (Tatarstan, Russia), where Russians produce "Shaheds" and decoy drones, was attacked by drones. In 2024, more than 6,000 drones were produced in Alabuga.