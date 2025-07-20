$41.870.00
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Russian media showed the assembly workshops of the Alabuga industrial zone in Tatarstan, where Shahed-type drones are produced. A nine-fold increase in production has been announced.

Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale

The assembly workshops of the "Alabuga" industrial zone in the city of Yelabuga, Tatarstan, were demonstrated. A number of Russian media outlets disseminated relevant reports. In particular, in the comments, responsible officials emphasize plans for several thousand "Geraniums", i.e., "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones, reports UNN.

Details

The assembly process and production scale of "Shahed"-type drones (or "Geraniums") are shown in video reports from the plant in Alabuga, Republic of Tatarstan. In addition, propagandist media reported that the production schedule "has currently been increased ninefold."

On the air of the program "Military Acceptance", the general director of the SEZ "Alabuga", Timur Shagivaleev, stated the following:

This is the largest drone production plant in the world and the most secretive. <…> At one time, there was a plan to produce several thousand "Geraniums", now we produce nine times more than planned

- noted Shagivaleev.

Recall

The military plant in Alabuga (Tatarstan, Russia), where Russians produce "Shaheds" and decoy drones, was attacked by drones. In 2024, more than 6,000 drones were produced in Alabuga.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Shahed-136
Tesla
