Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 11471 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 36058 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 65943 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 60667 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88628 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56254 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70206 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74001 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64150 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66285 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

New round of Iran-US talks begins: on the eve of Trump's visit to the Middle East, the parties make maximum demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Negotiations on Iran's nuclear program are being resumed in Oman with the mediation of the Persian Gulf state. The goal is to conclude an agreement to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

New round of Iran-US talks begins: on the eve of Trump's visit to the Middle East, the parties make maximum demands

The United States and Iran are resuming talks on the Iranian nuclear program amid heightened diplomatic tensions ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East this week.

UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica and AFP.

Details

New talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran's nuclear program have begun in Oman.

Earlier, it was confirmed that US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will participate in the fourth round of negotiations this Sunday in the Omani capital Muscat. The Gulf state of Oman is mediating between the two countries.

Controversies surrounding Iran's nuclear program

At the heart of the controversy surrounding Iran's nuclear program lies the question of its use: while Tehran emphasizes that it is pursuing purely civilian goals, governments in the West fear the creation of a nuclear bomb. Iranian politicians and officers have recently fueled the debate with calls for the use of nuclear weapons as a military deterrent.

Continuation of previous meetings with maximum demands

These talks are a continuation of previous meetings that began almost a month ago. Iran and the United States, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1980, have held three rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman.

The goal of talks between the US and Iran is to conclude a new agreement aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting sanctions that are destroying its economy.

Iran calls for easing sanctions, but the US has declared "red lines"

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated Iran's right to enrich uranium.

The delegation will make every effort to protect the interests of the Iranian nation and preserve our valuable achievements in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, while working to lift sanctions

- said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bakai.

The US opposes Iran's right to enrich uranium - Trump's special envoy called it a "red line."

Steve Witkoff warned on Friday that the Trump administration would oppose any enrichment. But will first offer "flexibility on this issue."

This means dismantling, banning the production of weapons, and the need to eliminate three uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan

- he told the conservative publication Breitbart News.

A senior Iranian official close to the negotiating team said that US demands for "zero enrichment and dismantling of Iranian nuclear facilities will not contribute to the progress of negotiations."

What the United States says publicly is different from what is said in negotiations

- said the official on condition of anonymity.

Iran has categorically ruled out negotiations on its ballistic missile program, and the ayatollahs are demanding uncompromising guarantees that Trump will not abandon the nuclear deal again.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Iran expects Oman to announce the date of a new round of nuclear talks with the United States, after the cancellation of the meeting in Rome.

Iran, Russia and China held nuclear talks: called for an end to sanctions after Tehran refused Trump's negotiations14.03.25, 12:00 • 11840 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

