New procedure for processing deferrals from mobilization: 720,000 extended automatically

A new procedure for processing and extending deferrals from mobilization has come into force in Ukraine. More than 720,000 deferrals have already been extended without additional action from individuals. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Today, a new procedure for processing and extending deferrals from mobilization came into force in Ukraine. More than 720,000 deferrals have already been extended without additional action from individuals, as all necessary data is already in state registers. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, more than 80% of applications are submitted through the Reserve+ application, without certificates and personal visits.

And those who process paper documents now apply not to the TCC, but to the ASCs. Today alone, the ASCs accepted almost 4,000 applications. If you have the opportunity, process your deferral through Reserve+. It's faster and more convenient. - Shmyhal summarized.

Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1