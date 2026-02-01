New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and Moscow

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 22 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 18847 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 37056 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 27224 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 27349 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 23696 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14960 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13262 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7290 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11839 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
2m/s
83%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 300 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest frontsJanuary 31, 09:31 PM • 4548 views
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian dronesJanuary 31, 09:59 PM • 4978 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 20622 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 11089 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 6188 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 40381 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 69775 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 49352 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 54715 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 56890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 346 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 21532 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25088 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 28398 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29043 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The new OSCE Chairman, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, plans to visit Kyiv and Moscow. This "is in line with the OSCE's priorities to protect peace and security in Europe."

New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and Moscow

The new head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, plans to visit Kyiv and Moscow. This was reported on the website of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Cassis, who will chair Switzerland's OSCE chairmanship in 2026, plans to pay official visits to both Kyiv and Moscow, which is in line with the OSCE's priorities this year.

Our influence is weakened, our ability to act is limited, and our credibility is deeply undermined. Given this situation, the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship is guided by a clear conviction: "The current crisis must strengthen the OSCE, not marginalize it."

- Cassis stated.

In this context, he emphasized that the OSCE should "re-focus on its core tasks - protecting peace and security in Europe."

"It is to achieve this goal that we all must sit down at the negotiating table. Regardless of the circumstances, everything depends on it. Therefore, I will soon visit Kyiv and Moscow," the politician summarized.

Recall

In December, the OSCE announced its readiness to monitor a future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - Sybiha15.01.26, 21:21 • 8528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Switzerland
Ukraine
Kyiv