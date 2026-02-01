New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and Moscow

The new head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, plans to visit Kyiv and Moscow. This was reported on the website of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Cassis, who will chair Switzerland's OSCE chairmanship in 2026, plans to pay official visits to both Kyiv and Moscow, which is in line with the OSCE's priorities this year.

Our influence is weakened, our ability to act is limited, and our credibility is deeply undermined. Given this situation, the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship is guided by a clear conviction: "The current crisis must strengthen the OSCE, not marginalize it." - Cassis stated.

In this context, he emphasized that the OSCE should "re-focus on its core tasks - protecting peace and security in Europe."

"It is to achieve this goal that we all must sit down at the negotiating table. Regardless of the circumstances, everything depends on it. Therefore, I will soon visit Kyiv and Moscow," the politician summarized.

Recall

In December, the OSCE announced its readiness to monitor a future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

