New Orleans car crashes into crowd: 15 dead, possible link to Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas investigated

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73654 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175814 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167693 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134769 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63906 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103811 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106010 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184370 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134769 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144347 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135885 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152954 views
Actual
New Orleans car crashes into crowd: 15 dead, possible link to Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas investigated

New Orleans car crashes into crowd: 15 dead, possible link to Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas investigated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27281 views

A terrorist driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people. The FBI is investigating a possible link between this attack and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a pickup truck driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year's Day. Authorities are investigating whether there is a possible link between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

The FBI is investigating the attack in New Orleans as an "act of terrorism". The FBI has identified the suspect as a 42-year-old Texas resident and Army veteran. The suspect, who was killed in a shootout with officers, had an ISIS flag in his car during the attack. He also made a series of videos before the attack in which he said he had joined ISIS, according to several officials briefed on the investigation.

The suspect's car was rented through Turo, the company said. And the explosive devices linked to the New Orleans attack appear to have been manufactured in a space rented "for that purpose," the Louisiana attorney general told NBC.

The attack in the French Quarter occurred near the site where The Sugar Bowl was to take place a few hours later. The annual college football game was postponed. The city is also set to host the Super Bowl and the Mardi Gras carnival, which attracts about a million people each year.

Investigators are looking into whether there is a possible link between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Both incidents occurred just a few hours before the new year.

"We are fully investigating any connection to what happened in New Orleans, as well as other attacks that are happening around the world," Kevin McMahill, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Police Department, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The sheriff said that police are working to determine whether the explosion near the hotel was linked to ISIS, but "we have no indication of that here in Las Vegas.

The FBI said on Wednesday that they believe the Cybertruck explosion was an isolated incident and no longer poses a threat to the public.

The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from Turo, a platform that allows owners to rent out their cars.

Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas: Musk suggests connection to terrorism02.01.25, 07:35 • 29548 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
las-vegasLas Vegas
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk

Contact us about advertising