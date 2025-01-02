Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas: Musk suggests connection to terrorism

The recent explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas could have been caused by powerful fireworks or even a bomb. This was reported by American billionaire Elon Musk, UNN reports.

Details

Entrepreneur Elon Musk noted that this event may be related to the terrorist attack that took place earlier in New Orleans.

Musk also drew attention to the fact that both Tesla and Ford cars were rented through the same car-sharing platform, which may be an important factor for the investigation.

Reacting to the incident, US President Joe Biden instructed the relevant authorities to investigate the explosion, while Tesla announced its own investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

