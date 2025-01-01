Tesla Cybertruck caught fire near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas: what is known

A Tesla Cybertruck truck caught fire in Las Vegas near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel. The cause of the fire is still unknown, Las Vegas police are investigating. Writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

On Wednesday morning, a Tesla Cybertruck truck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. A video posted on the X network shows the vehicle engulfed in flames near the hotel lobby, and the author of the recording notes that the truck "exploded.

"A cyber truck exploded in front of Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. This is our luggage at the door, and we were there when it happened," an eyewitness wrote on the X network.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, as well as information about possible victims. Las Vegas police said that they are currently "investigating" the incident, and the fire has already been extinguished. According to the local station KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, the first report of a vehicle fire was received at 8:41 a.m. local time, after which police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

