New large-scale prisoner exchange: SBU showed exclusive photos and videos, and revealed new details

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21743 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49358 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 30383 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 42227 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 75441 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 176547 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 188340 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170078 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 166719 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103848 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 54948 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new detailsJuly 4, 10:45 AM • 7335 views
UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico12:02 PM • 21444 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 56590 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 48336 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21743 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49358 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 48762 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 56987 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 176040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 116835 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 148588 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 124543 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 126271 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 127271 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

New large-scale prisoner exchange: SBU showed exclusive photos and videos, and revealed new details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

On July 4, a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, seriously ill and wounded, including medics.

New large-scale prisoner exchange: SBU showed exclusive photos and videos, and revealed new details

Today, July 4, another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia. The Security Service of Ukraine showed impressive photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returning home, writes UNN.

Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the SBU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that fulfilled the order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

- stated in the SBU message.

After meeting Ukrainian defenders at the border, the Joint Center under the SBU, together with Ukrzaliznytsia, for the first time ensured the transfer of released defenders to rehabilitation centers by rail.

As the Head of our State noted, Ukraine expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! 

– noted the SBU.

Addition

Ukraine conducted the eighth stage of prisoner exchange under the Istanbul agreements, returning military personnel, civilians, critically ill and wounded, including medics. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, many of whom have been in captivity for more than three years.

"Today, another group of Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity. This is a continuation of the exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul agreements. Among those released are seriously wounded, critically ill, and military personnel under 25 years old. The youngest liberated is only 20 years old. The exchange process continues. We are working to free all Ukrainians," - wrote the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine
Istanbul
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9