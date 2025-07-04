New large-scale prisoner exchange: SBU showed exclusive photos and videos, and revealed new details

Today, July 4, another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia. The Security Service of Ukraine showed impressive photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returning home, writes UNN.

Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the SBU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that fulfilled the order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy - stated in the SBU message.

After meeting Ukrainian defenders at the border, the Joint Center under the SBU, together with Ukrzaliznytsia, for the first time ensured the transfer of released defenders to rehabilitation centers by rail.

As the Head of our State noted, Ukraine expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! – noted the SBU.

Addition

Ukraine conducted the eighth stage of prisoner exchange under the Istanbul agreements, returning military personnel, civilians, critically ill and wounded, including medics. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, many of whom have been in captivity for more than three years.

"Today, another group of Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity. This is a continuation of the exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul agreements. Among those released are seriously wounded, critically ill, and military personnel under 25 years old. The youngest liberated is only 20 years old. The exchange process continues. We are working to free all Ukrainians," - wrote the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.