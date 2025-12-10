New EU proposal on using Russian assets for Ukraine is closest to international law norms - Lagarde

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1538 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6620 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 10649 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 13364 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 13035 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12669 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20954 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16702 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27267 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42103 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34893 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 21408 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20272 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 11497 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13972 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 2916 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 13353 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20942 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 35034 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 70289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 2212 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 3340 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 3432 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5814 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20370 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

New EU proposal on using Russian assets for Ukraine is closest to international law norms - Lagarde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the new EU proposal on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine is the most compliant with international law. EU leaders are discussing the involvement of 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe.

New EU proposal on using Russian assets for Ukraine is closest to international law norms - Lagarde

The latest version of the European Union's proposal for financial support to Ukraine is the closest to complying with international law. This was stated on Wednesday by the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

EU leaders have been discussing for months how to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine while remaining within the bounds of international law, which prohibits direct confiscation.

Most leaders want to tap into about 210 billion euros ($244 billion) of Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe, but this will likely require some guarantees for Belgium, where most of these funds are held.

The scheme that has been put together and that will be discussed at the next European Council meeting is… the closest to what is compliant with international law. It is our duty as Europeans to continue to support, defend and act in favor of Ukraine

- said Lagarde.

Lagarde, who is not directly involved in the process, has long expressed concerns about the use of Russian assets and has stated that the ECB wants any decision to respect international law, otherwise the global reputation of the euro could suffer.

This is a very, very exceptional case, and it does not deprive Russia of ownership of the assets

- said Lagarde regarding the current proposal.

She also noted that the EU must explain what is happening and make it clear that the bloc is not engaging in the practice of confiscating sovereign assets simply because it is in its interest.

Recall

EU countries intend to accelerate the decision on immobilizing up to 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets. This will allow bypassing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before next week's summit.

France protects €18 billion in Russian assets from EU 'reparations loan' for Ukraine - FT08.12.25, 12:02 • 3423 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Central Bank
Reuters
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine