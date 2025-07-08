$41.800.06
New EU entry rules: European Parliament approves new border control system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65 views

The European Parliament has finally approved the gradual deployment of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders. The system will register biometric data of third-country nationals to enhance security and speed up border control.

New EU entry rules: European Parliament approves new border control system

The European Parliament on Tuesday finally approved the gradual deployment of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders, which has long been discussed, UNN reports with reference to the European institution's statement.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament approved, with 572 votes in favor, 42 against, and 67 abstentions, the gradual implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders within 180 days, paving the way for its deployment to begin in the autumn.

- reported the European Parliament

Once operational, the system will register data including name, type of travel document, time and place of entry and exit, as well as biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints, of third-country nationals entering and exiting the Schengen area on short-stay visas or enjoying visa-free travel. "The aim is to increase security, speed up border control processes and reduce queues," the European Parliament noted.

The idea of gradual implementation over 180 days, as stated, is aimed at preventing a simultaneous launch in all countries, which could jeopardize the system. During the deployment period, it is reported that the launch may be temporarily suspended if waiting times become too long or technical problems arise.

According to the agreed schedule, 10% of border crossings should be registered in the system by the 30th day, and 35% by the 90th day. By the 170th day, all crossings should be registered, the European institution noted.

New rules for entering Europe: what changes await Ukrainians in 202531.12.24, 22:05 • 27312 views

The system includes contingency measures in case of problems with the central system deployment. The choice of gradual deployment is voluntary, meaning EU countries can deploy the system immediately if they wish.

"Now the ball is in the court of the Member States and the European Commission to finalize preparations and start the 180-day deployment as soon as possible," said MEP rapporteur Asita Kanko.

Procedure and next steps

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached an agreement on the final form of the law on May 19.

The Council of the EU still has to formally adopt the law before it is published in the Official Journal of the EU. It will enter into force on the third day after publication.

Within 30 days of its entry into force, the EU agency eu-LISA, as stated, must develop a deployment plan for the EES, and within 60 days of the same date, each Member State of the bloc must develop a national deployment plan. Ultimately, the European Commission must decide when to launch the 180-day deployment period.

Addition

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is one of the interoperable EU databases for border management and security. Once fully operational, physical stamping of passports will be replaced by EES records, which will be available for real-time consultation by other Schengen Member States according to their security needs.

For the first time, biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, will be systematically collected at the EU's external borders. The system is expected to reduce the number of entry rule violations.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Tesla
