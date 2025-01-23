New ChatGPT model will be free of charge - Altman
Kyiv • UNN
Sam Altman announced the launch of a free version of ChatGPT o3-mini. The new model will have improved thinking capabilities, and premium users will receive an unlimited number of requests.
The new ChatGPT o3-mini model will be free for users. This was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
According to Altman, the new ChatGPT o3-mini model will be free of charge. He also said that premium subscribers will have unlimited access to the number of requests.
Addendum Addendum
Earlier, Altman announced a new artificial intelligence model capable of thinking before answering - o3 mini. It should become much smarter than the previous o1 mini model.
Recall
Today, on January 23, ChatGPT experienced failure.
The Russian hacker group 22s and the cyber fighter PalachPro claimedthat they allegedly attacked ChatGPT because of its use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to them, the service helped the Ukrainian military analyze satellite images.