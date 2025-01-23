New ChatGPT model will be free of charge - Altman

The new ChatGPT o3-mini model will be free for users. This was announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the social network X, reports UNN.

According to Altman, the new ChatGPT o3-mini model will be free of charge. He also said that premium subscribers will have unlimited access to the number of requests.

Earlier, Altman announced a new artificial intelligence model capable of thinking before answering - o3 mini. It should become much smarter than the previous o1 mini model.

Today, on January 23, ChatGPT experienced failure.

The Russian hacker group 22s and the cyber fighter PalachPro claimedthat they allegedly attacked ChatGPT because of its use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to them, the service helped the Ukrainian military analyze satellite images.