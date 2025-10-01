New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1

Starting October 1, Ukrainians will face a number of important innovations, in particular, those concerning recipients of subsidies for this heating season, new rules for card-to-card transfers will come into force, and Ukrainians will be able to apply for basic social assistance if their financial and property status meets the criteria, writes UNN.

Basic social assistance

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers launched an experimental project on providing basic social assistance, which introduced a new type of payments for low-income families starting July 1.

From July 1, it could be received by citizens who, as of the date of application for assistance, are recipients of:

state social assistance to low-income families;

assistance for children of single mothers;

assistance for children raised in large families;

temporary state assistance for children whose parents evade alimony payments, are unable to support the child, or whose whereabouts are unknown.

From October 1, 2025, other families who meet the requirements of the experimental project will be able to receive it.

As stated by the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Unity of Ukraine, basic social assistance is a new approach to supporting families in difficult life circumstances. It transforms 5 types of state assistance into one significant state support, so families will not need to apply for documents for each of these types.

The amount of assistance is tied to the basic value, which is currently UAH 4,500. The amount of assistance is calculated individually and is equal to the difference between the total amount of the basic value for all family members and their average monthly income.

A family eligible for basic social assistance must choose: to receive the new type of assistance or to keep the "classic" types they currently have.

To apply online, Diia requires a biometric document - an ID card or a foreign passport, as well as a verified tax number (RNOKPP).

Currently, the service allows you to apply for basic social assistance if you receive one or more types of assistance:

assistance to low-income families;

payments for children of single mothers;

temporary assistance for children whose parents evade alimony or whose whereabouts are unknown.

At the same time, this service is temporarily unavailable for recipients of assistance for children raised in large families. These families can apply in writing to the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Update the Diia application and log in.

Go to the Services section → State Aid → Basic Social Aid → Get Aid.

Wait for a notification with the calculation of the monthly amount.

If everything suits you, click Apply and select Diia.Card.

Check the application and confirm that you refuse other types of assistance — they will be combined into one payment.

Sign the application with Diia.Signature and send an invitation to adult family members to sign.

Once all signatures are collected, the application is automatically submitted.

After approval, you will receive a notification about the appointment of assistance.

New rules for card-to-card transfers

From October 1, the NBU is introducing radical changes to the rules for card operations. The innovations will concern the display of information in statements and payment documents.

The basis for the new rules was the open banking technology, which was introduced in August 2025. This system allowed banks to receive detailed information about participants in financial transactions both for transfers via IBAN and for card-to-card transactions.

All card transactions are now accompanied by the full legal name of the company that received the payment. Instead of general codes or abbreviations, statements will display precise information about the beneficiary.

When making transfers, the statement will necessarily display personal identification data (full name) or the name of the recipient and their account number, regardless of the card-issuing bank.

Acquirers (companies that process card payments) are obliged to provide the full name before confirming the transaction, which allows users to accurately understand the purpose of the payment.

Subsidies for the heating season

From October 1, the Pension Fund of Ukraine will calculate housing subsidies for the 2025-2026 heating season. For most citizens, such a calculation will be carried out automatically. The amount of subsidies for households whose subsidy amount was zero during the summer period will also be automatically recalculated.

When calculating the amount of housing subsidy for the 2025-2026 heating season, the household's income for the I and II quarters of 2025 is taken into account. Pension income is taken into account in the amount of the accrued pension for August 2025.

Citizens who plan to receive housing subsidies for the first time must contact the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Also, those who received housing subsidies but as of October 1 had changes in the composition of registered persons of the household or in the family composition of a household member, or in the list of housing and communal services used by the household, must contact the Fund.

To apply for housing subsidies, an application and a declaration (in the established forms) are submitted.

Depending on the circumstances, other documents may be provided (if available). For example:

a lease agreement – if the applicant lives in rented housing;

a copy of the debt restructuring agreement – if there is debt and a corresponding agreement has been concluded;

an IDP certificate – if applying for housing subsidies at the actual place of residence.

Documents for housing subsidy appointment can be submitted in one of the following ways (at choice):

in person, by contacting a service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

by mail to the address of the territorial body of the Fund;

online through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the mobile application “Pension Fund”.

In addition, documents for subsidy appointment can be submitted through authorized officials of territorial communities, administrative service centers, and through the "Diia Portal".

If documents are submitted between October 1 and November 30 (inclusive), the subsidy is granted from the beginning of the heating period.

Unified Social Contribution for Individual Entrepreneurs

From October 1, 2025, the number of conditions under which individual entrepreneurs and other self-employed persons, for whom the Unified Social Contribution (USC) was fully paid by the employer, will have the right not to pay USC for themselves will decrease – now it will not be necessary to have a primary place of employment.

Thus, for exemption from paying USC for themselves, individual entrepreneurs and other self-employed persons will have only two conditions left:

the employer (including a Diia City resident) has already paid USC for them;

the amount of USC paid is not less than the minimum insurance contribution.

If the employer has paid less than the minimum insurance contribution, the individual entrepreneur or other self-employed person independently determines the USC accrual base and makes the payment.

For individual entrepreneurs on a single tax, this is mandatory; other self-employed persons – if there is net income for this period – it is mandatory; if there is none – it is optional. In this case:

the accrual base cannot exceed the maximum amount established by law;

the amount of USC cannot be less than the minimum insurance contribution.

10-kopeck coins to be withdrawn from circulation from October 1

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to gradually withdraw 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation starting October 1, 2025. These small coins remain a means of payment. Retail chains, service enterprises, and Ukrainian banks will continue to accept them for settlements and payment operations. Citizens do not need to specifically hand them in or exchange them.

Once they enter banks, such coins will no longer return to circulation but will be withdrawn and transferred to the National Bank for further counting and disposal.

Currently, there are about 5.5 billion small coins in cash circulation:

1.4 billion 50-kopeck coins;

4.1 billion 10-kopeck coins (which is 27.4% of the total number of coins in circulation).

At the same time, if from October 1, 2025, during cash operations in retail or service sectors, there are no 10-kopeck coins, it is proposed to apply the rules for rounding the total amounts in the check (earlier, similar rounding rules began to apply when 1, 2, 5, and 25-kopeck coins were withdrawn from circulation).

Rounding of total amounts in the check during cash settlements for goods (works, services) will be carried out according to the following rules:

an amount ending from 1 to 24 kopecks is rounded down to the nearest amount ending in 00 kopecks;

an amount ending from 25 to 49 kopecks is rounded up to 50 kopecks;

an amount ending from 51 to 74 kopecks is rounded down to 50 kopecks;

an amount ending from 75 to 99 kopecks is rounded up to the nearest amount ending in 00 kopecks.

