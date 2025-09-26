$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Погода
+7°
0.6m/s
72%
763mm
From October 1, heating season subsidies will be assigned: who needs to update documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

The Pension Fund of Ukraine will automatically calculate housing subsidies for the 2025-2026 heating season for most households starting October 1. The calculation will take into account income for the first and second quarters of 2025, and pensions for August 2025.

From October 1, heating season subsidies will be assigned: who needs to update documents

The Pension Fund of Ukraine will calculate housing subsidies for the 2025-2026 heating season starting October 1, automatically for most households. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the PFU.

Details

The PFU reminds that the subsidy is calculated taking into account the duration of the heating season from October 16 to April 15 inclusive. For most citizens, such a calculation will be performed automatically. The amount of the subsidy will also be automatically recalculated for households where the subsidy amount was 0.00 UAH during the summer period.

When calculating the amount of housing subsidy for the 2025-2026 heating season, household incomes for the first and second quarters of 2025 are taken into account. Incomes in the form of a pension are taken into account in the amount of the accrued pension for August 2025.

- the post says.

Who needs to apply for a subsidy

It is necessary to contact the territorial body of the PFU:

  • citizens who plan to receive a housing subsidy for the first time;
    • Ukrainians who received a housing subsidy, but as of October 1, there were changes in the composition of registered persons of the household or in the composition of a household member's family, or in the list of housing and communal services used by the household;
      • people for whom a subsidy for the non-heating period was not assigned due to existing debt that has already been repaid (a restructuring agreement has been concluded or the issue of debt for housing and communal services has been challenged in court).

        What documents are needed

        To apply for a housing subsidy, the following are provided:

        • application;
          • declaration (according to established forms).

            Depending on the circumstances, other documents may be provided (if available):

            • lease (rental) agreement for housing - if the applicant lives in rented housing;
              • copy of the debt restructuring agreement - if there is debt and a corresponding agreement has been concluded;
                • IDP certificate - if applying for a housing subsidy at the actual place of residence.

                  Documents for applying for a housing subsidy can be submitted in one of the following ways (at your choice):

                  • in person, by contacting the PFU service center;
                    • by mail to the address of the territorial body of the PFU;
                      • online through the PFU electronic services web portal or the "Pension Fund" mobile application.

                        In addition, documents for applying for a subsidy can be submitted through authorized officials of territorial communities, administrative service centers, and through the "Diia" portal.

                        "If documents are submitted in the period from October 1 to November 30 (inclusive), the subsidy is assigned from the beginning of the heating period. If the application was made later - from the month of application," the Pension Fund of Ukraine reported.

                        Recall

                        Ukraine starts its fourth heating season under wartime conditions, with Rivne region being the first to begin. Heating tariffs remain unchanged, and the country is preparing for possible Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

                        Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee24.09.25, 14:07 • 47918 views

                        Vita Zelenetska

                        Finance
                        Electricity
                        Pension Fund of Ukraine
                        Rivne Oblast
                        Ukraine