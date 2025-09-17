$41.180.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The National Bank of Ukraine will gradually withdraw 10 kopeck coins from circulation starting October 1, 2025. This decision will reduce state expenditures, and the coins will remain a means of payment.

Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to gradually withdraw 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation starting October 1, 2025, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

These (10 kopecks - ed.) small change coins remain a means of payment. Retail chains, service enterprises, and banks in Ukraine will continue to accept them for settlements and payment operations. Citizens do not need to specifically hand them in or exchange them.

- the statement says.

The NBU emphasized that given the significant share of 10-kopeck coins in circulation and the decreasing demand for them from banks and retail networks, the decision to gradually withdraw them will reduce the costs of the state and participants in cash circulation for the production, processing, transportation, storage, and circulation of such coins.

Once they enter banks, such coins will no longer return to circulation but will be withdrawn and transferred to the National Bank for further counting and disposal.

- the statement says.

What does this mean?

From October 1, 2025, the National Bank, together with banks, will gradually withdraw 10-kopeck coins from cash circulation, meaning:

  • Ukrainian banks will not issue such coins from their cash desks for all types of cash operations;
    • The National Bank will not mint 10-kopeck coins and will stop supplying them to bank cash desks to replenish cash circulation.

      Why is this necessary?

      Currently, there are about 5.5 billion small change coins in cash circulation:

      • 1.4 billion 50-kopeck coins;
        • 4.1 billion 10-kopeck coins (this is 27.4% of the total number of coins in circulation).

          Every year, the National Bank must maintain circulation and support banks and the trade and service sectors with small change coins. In particular, in 2025, cash circulation requires the minting of 20 million new 50-kopeck coins. So, while there is stable demand for 50-kopeck coins, particularly from the trade sector, 10-kopeck coins have ceased to play a significant role in cash settlements for goods and services.

          Rounding rules and their application

          As noted, 10-kopeck coins will continue to function as a means of payment in retail and services: if a buyer has 10-kopeck coins, they will still be able to use them for payment, and if a seller has such coins, they will be able to give change to the buyer with this denomination.

          At the same time, if from October 1, 2025, during cash operations in retail or services, there are no 10-kopeck coins, it is proposed to apply rounding rules for the total amounts on the receipt (similar rounding rules were previously applied when 1, 2, 5, and 25-kopeck coins were withdrawn from circulation).

          Rounding of total amounts on the receipt during cash payments for goods (works, services) will be carried out according to the following rules:

          • an amount ending from 1 to 24 kopecks is rounded down to the nearest amount ending in 00 kopecks;
            • an amount ending from 25 to 49 kopecks is rounded up to 50 kopecks;
              • an amount ending from 51 to 74 kopecks is rounded down to 50 kopecks;
                • an amount ending from 75 to 99 kopecks is rounded up to the nearest amount ending in 00 kopecks.

                  Rounding will not be applied during cashless payments (as was the case with rounding to amounts divisible by 10 kopecks, which were in effect in Ukraine since 2018).

                  As previous experience with rounding rules in Ukraine shows, this does not have a significant impact on inflation, as it concerns rounding the total amount of all goods on the receipt, not the prices of individual goods.

                  10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details29.07.25, 12:21 • 59474 views

                  Antonina Tumanova

                  Economy
                  National Bank of Ukraine
                  Ukraine