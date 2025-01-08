New arrest warrant for ex-president sparks mass protests in South Korea

The political crisis in South Korea is intensifying, as the chief investigator has announced his intention to execute a second arrest warrant for President Yun Suk-yol, who was previously removed from office through impeachment. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The situation has sparked mass protests on the streets of the capital. Both supporters of the president and his opponents demonstrate despite the harsh weather conditions. The areas around the presidential residence have become the epicenter of the confrontation, creating significant tension in society.

The court order, issued for the second time, demonstrates the seriousness of the charges against Yun, the most high-profile of which is rebellion. This puts the country before another test of its democratic institutions and ability to resolve internal conflicts in the legal field.

Observers note that further developments could have a significant impact not only on South Korea's political landscape but also on its international image.

