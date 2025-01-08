ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Actual
New arrest warrant for ex-president sparks mass protests in South Korea

New arrest warrant for ex-president sparks mass protests in South Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22075 views

South Korea's chief investigator has issued a second arrest warrant for former President Yun Suk-yol, who was ousted through impeachment. The situation has led to mass protests in the capital, where supporters and opponents of the president are demonstrating.

The political crisis in South Korea is intensifying, as the chief investigator has announced his intention to execute a second arrest warrant for President Yun Suk-yol, who was previously removed from office through impeachment. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The situation has sparked mass protests on the streets of the capital. Both supporters of the president and his opponents demonstrate despite the harsh weather conditions. The areas around the presidential residence have become the epicenter of the confrontation, creating significant tension in society. 

The court order, issued for the second time, demonstrates the seriousness of the charges against Yun, the most high-profile of which is rebellion. This puts the country before another test of its democratic institutions and ability to resolve internal conflicts in the legal field. 

Observers note that further developments could have a significant impact not only on South Korea's political landscape but also on its international image.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
