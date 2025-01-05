South Korean President sues 150 law enforcement officers after attempted arrest
South Korea's ousted President Yun is filing a lawsuit against 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of the anti-corruption agency. This is in response to an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him over allegations of abuse of power.
Investigators have unsuccessfully tried to arrest ousted South Korean President Yoon. In response, the head of state announced that he would go to court.
According to the Yonhap news agency, Yoon's lawyer said he would file a complaint against about 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of South Korea's anti-corruption agency, on Monday.
Yun has been under investigation since he briefly declared martial law on December 3 over budget disputes with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the decision.
Yun is facing charges of abuse of power and incitement to rebellion.
The current Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is temporarily in charge of state affairs.
