South Korean President sues 150 law enforcement officers after attempted arrest

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41795 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100462 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102696 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151901 views
South Korean President sues 150 law enforcement officers after attempted arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30158 views

South Korea's ousted President Yun is filing a lawsuit against 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of the anti-corruption agency. This is in response to an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him over allegations of abuse of power.

Investigators have unsuccessfully tried to arrest ousted South Korean President Yoon. In response, the head of state announced that he would go to court.

Details

According to the Yonhap news agency, Yoon's lawyer said he would file a complaint against about 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of South Korea's anti-corruption agency, on Monday. 

Context

Yun has been under investigation since he briefly declared martial law on December 3 over budget disputes with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the decision.

Yun is facing charges of abuse of power and incitement to rebellion.

AddendumAddendum

The current Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is temporarily in charge of state affairs.

South Korea to transcribe recordings of conversations with Boeing after plane crash05.01.25, 13:20 • 31983 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
boeingBoeing
south-koreaSouth Korea

