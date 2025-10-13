Netherlands takes control of Chinese chipmaker Nexperia - FT
Kyiv • UNN
The Dutch government has taken control of the Chinese company Nexperia, a semiconductor manufacturer. This is done to ensure the supply of microchips for automotive and consumer electronics in the Netherlands and Europe.
The Dutch government has taken control of the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.
Details
According to media reports, this was done to ensure a sufficient supply of microchips for automotive and consumer electronics not only in the Netherlands, but also in Europe as a whole.
The government applied for the availability of goods due to "a threat to the continuity and preservation of important technological knowledge and capabilities in the Netherlands and Europe"
Additionally
A Chinese investment consortium, with the support of the PRC government, acquired Nexperia for $2.75 billion in 2017. This happened after the company was spun off from NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch chip manufacturer.
Recall
