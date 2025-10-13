Netherlands takes control of Chinese chipmaker Nexperia - FT

The Dutch government has taken control of the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to media reports, this was done to ensure a sufficient supply of microchips for automotive and consumer electronics not only in the Netherlands, but also in Europe as a whole.

The government applied for the availability of goods due to "a threat to the continuity and preservation of important technological knowledge and capabilities in the Netherlands and Europe" - states the Financial Times report.

Additionally

A Chinese investment consortium, with the support of the PRC government, acquired Nexperia for $2.75 billion in 2017. This happened after the company was spun off from NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch chip manufacturer.



