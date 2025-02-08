Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and return all hostages from Gaza

On Saturday, Hamas returned three hostages to Israel who were in a debilitated condition. After the release, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would destroy the Hamas movement and return all hostages held by the radicals in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08 , Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the Hamas terrorist group with complete destruction.

We saw again what kind of monsters Hamas is. These are the same monsters who killed our citizens and abused our prisoners - Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said the government would do everything possible to return all remaining hostages, adding that he had instructed the Israeli negotiating team to demand their safety.

“But other than that, President Trump fully agreed with me: we will do everything to return all the hostages, but Hamas will not be there. We will destroy Hamas and return all our prisoners,” the Israeli Prime Minister added.

Recall

On Saturday, February 08, the Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas announced its intention to hand over three Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees and prisoners as part of the latest phase of a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for an end to the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

