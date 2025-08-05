$41.760.05
Netanyahu seeks full occupation of Gaza Strip despite army's objections - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek cabinet support for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces already control 75% of the territory but oppose full seizure.

Netanyahu seeks full occupation of Gaza Strip despite army's objections - media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek the support of the country's Cabinet for a plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, despite objections from the army. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Netanyahu used the term "occupation of the sector" in private conversations with government officials, describing his vision for expanding military operations in Gaza.

The die is cast - we seek full occupation of the Gaza Strip. Operations will be carried out even in areas where hostages are held. If the IDF Chief of Staff does not agree, he must resign.

- the publication quotes an unnamed high-ranking official close to Netanyahu.

The publication adds that the Israel Defense Forces currently control approximately 75 percent of the Gaza Strip, but under the new plan, the military is expected to also occupy the remaining territory, bringing the entire enclave under Israeli control.

Context

Recently, the Israel Defense Forces stated that they oppose the capture of the entire Gaza Strip, as clearing all Hamas infrastructure could take years. According to the military, this could also put hostages at risk of execution if troops approach their location.

Earlier, Israeli media reported on disagreements between Netanyahu and Israeli government officials on this issue.

Recall

On August 3, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas does not want a hostage deal and added that he is determined to destroy the group.

Israel will return to fighting in Gaza if Hamas is not eliminated within 60 days - Netanyahu11.07.25, 00:41 • 3683 views

