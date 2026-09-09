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Netanyahu may have been warned about a large-scale Hamas attack 1.5 weeks before October 7 – media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Journalists claim that the UAE warned Netanyahu about a Hamas attack before October 7, 2023. His office denies this.

Netanyahu may have been warned about a large-scale Hamas attack 1.5 weeks before October 7 – media reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly received a personal warning about Hamas preparing a large-scale attack approximately 1.5 weeks before the October 7, 2023, attack, but did not pass this information on to the heads of the security services. The Israeli prime minister's office categorically denies this, Yle reports, citing Haaretz and The Times of Israel, UNN writes.

Details

New details emerged following the publication of the book by Israeli journalists "Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment," based on dozens of sources in Israel and abroad.

According to the authors, the warning was personally conveyed to Netanyahu by the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It concerned Hamas preparing a large-scale attack on Israel. The authors claim that after receiving this information, the prime minister did not take appropriate measures.

Source in the UAE confirmed the conversation

A source for The Times of Israel in the UAE also stated that the warning was conveyed to Netanyahu during a telephone conversation with Al Nahyan.

Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel31.08.26, 03:16 • 15034 views

In addition, according to Haaretz, then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told a former Palestinian official before the attack about preparations for a "terrible operation," which he called an "earthquake."

At the same time, Netanyahu's office completely rejected claims that such a warning had been received.

The press reports are incorrect. The prime minister did not receive any warning from the UAE before October 7

– the Israeli prime minister's office said.

It suggested that some exchange of information may have taken place between the intelligence services of the two countries. The UAE authorities declined to comment publicly on the reports.

During Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, approximately 1,200 people were killed and another 251 people were taken hostage.

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Stepan Haftko

News of the World
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Yahya Sinwar
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