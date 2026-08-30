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Masked Israeli settlers attacked an NBC News crew and a Palestinian woman in the West Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Jalud, settlers assaulted a Palestinian woman and four NBC journalists. The injured received medical attention, and Netanyahu condemned the attack.

Masked Israeli settlers attacked an NBC News crew and a Palestinian woman in the West Bank

A group of masked Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian woman and four members of the NBC News crew in the occupied West Bank. All of them were injured and required medical attention, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The attack occurred in the Palestinian town of Jalud near Nablus while journalists were interviewing 51-year-old Aida Ahmed Abdullah and her family. According to NBC News, a vehicle with Israeli license plates approached them, and at least four men with their faces covered got out.

The attackers beat people with sticks and threw stones at them. NBC News international correspondent Matt Bradley said he was struck twice on the arm. The camera operator, producer, and driver of the crew were also injured, and the journalists’ equipment and vehicle were damaged.

Netanyahu condemned the attack

After the attack, Abdullah was taken to a hospital by representatives of the Red Crescent. The Israeli military and border police said that her injuries were not life-threatening.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel called the settlers’ actions against Palestinians terrorism17.08.26, 00:16 • 8330 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence in Jalud and the neighboring village of Qusra, calling the attackers “a handful of rioters.” Israeli security forces said they had confiscated vehicles and were continuing an operation in the area to prevent further clashes.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has been increasing since the beginning of 2026. The UN and media representatives have also reported an increase in attacks on Palestinian, Israeli, and foreign journalists in the region.

Israeli settlers attacked CNN journalists in the West Bank, suspects detained12.07.26, 04:38 • 4553 views

Stepan Haftko

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