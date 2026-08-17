The U.S. ambassador to Israel called the settlers’ actions against Palestinians terrorism

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the actions of Israeli settlers who have been blocking Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra in the West Bank for more than a week terrorism. The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

The settlers are blocking Palestinians’ homes, breaking down doors, cutting off electricity and water, and resisting Israeli soldiers. As of Sunday, several families continued to remain trapped in their homes.

Israeli troops ransacked a village in the West Bank, there are wounded and detained

The situation prompted a sharp reaction from Huckabee. On Friday, he called those taking part in the siege "Israeli terrorists" and their actions "criminal" and "horrific acts of terrorism."

One of the homes belongs to a U.S. citizen

According to human rights organizations, the Israeli authorities are not taking sufficient measures to stop settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

One of the homes in Qusra being blockaded by settlers belongs to U.S. citizen Louis Reedy. The Israeli military says it is trying to prevent settlers from approaching the homes, but village residents report that some families remain trapped.

EU criticizes Israel's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank