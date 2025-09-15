$41.280.03
Netanyahu does not rule out new strikes on Hamas leaders, Rubio supported the elimination of the group - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country's readiness to strike Hamas leaders, including abroad, and took responsibility for the strike on Qatar. The US, represented by Senator Marco Rubio, emphasizes the need to eliminate Hamas to free hostages and rebuild Gaza.

Netanyahu does not rule out new strikes on Hamas leaders, Rubio supported the elimination of the group - Sky News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that his country is ready to continue striking Hamas leaders, even abroad. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

When directly asked if Netanyahu ruled out such operations, the politician responded evasively, emphasizing: "The principle that terrorists should not have immunity, wherever they are, was not established by me."

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel takes full responsibility for the recent strike on Qatar. 

This was a decision made by me and our senior security leaders. It was carried out by us, and we bear full responsibility for it.

- he stated.

The US is closely monitoring developments. Senator Marco Rubio emphasized that Washington wants to understand "what will happen now, what will happen next." He highlighted Qatar's role as a potential mediator in the settlement, but at the same time noted: "This is impossible as long as Hamas exists, this is impossible as long as 48 hostages are held."

Trump said he did not make the decision on Israel's strike on Qatar10.09.25, 00:34 • 8567 views

Rubio also reminded why the war started. 

People forgot that on October 7, 2023, barbarians carried out an operation. We wouldn't even be having these conversations now if they hadn't done what they did.

- Rubio noted.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the US and Israel is to eliminate Hamas as a threat, free the hostages, and then begin rebuilding Gaza.

When all this is done, we can begin working internationally to provide the people of Gaza with a future they will never have as long as a group like Hamas exists.

- Rubio added.

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for a ceasefire and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Later, Netanyahu stated that Hamas leaders in Qatar are hindering a ceasefire. Their neutralization would remove the main obstacle to the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States