Negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey: Russian representative will make a statement following the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

A representative of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, will make a statement following the meeting with Ukraine in Turkey. The statement is scheduled for 17:30 Moscow time.

Negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey: Russian representative will make a statement following the meeting

The representative of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey, Vladimir Medinsky, will make a statement following the meeting. This is reported by Russian " СМИ ", reports UNN.

Details

According to the report, this will happen at 17:30, Moscow time. But no other details are given.

Context

After arriving in Ankara, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side will think about what to do with the negotiations with the Russian delegation and what steps will be taken after the conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation will be headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Also UNN reported that Ukraine is considering sending its delegation to negotiations with Russia in Istanbul to hear what the Russian delegation will say.

15.05.25, 15:41

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
