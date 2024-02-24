Negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza continue in Paris

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37758 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87525 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 315287 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200162 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236462 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158934 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73289 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144728 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 315287 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226415 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261379 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25566 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33149 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32774 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88955 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95785 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza continue in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36541 views

Negotiations continue in Paris on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of more than 100 hostages, as Israel threatens to attack Rafah if a truce is not reached.

Negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza continue in Paris

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip continue in Paris.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Peace talks continue in Paris, aimed at reaching a potential ceasefire agreement and the release of more than 100 hostages kidnapped in October and held by Hamas.

The talks began with the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, who met separately with representatives of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

A Hamas official said that the ceasefire talks in Cairo have ended and the results of the mediators negotiating with Israel are now expected.

Mediators have intensified their efforts to achieve peace in the Gaza Strip, as there is a threat of an Israeli attack on the city of Rafah.

Add

Israel has said it may launch an attack if a ceasefire agreement is not reached. However, Washington urged Israel to refrain from this step, emphasizing the possible huge civilian casualties if the attack on the city continues

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire talks extended for 3 days14.02.24, 09:39 • 29122 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Cairo
Rafah
Paris
Qatar
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87