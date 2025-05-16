Negotiations involving delegations from the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Turkey are set to begin shortly - Russian media

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey are expected to take place in Istanbul in the near future, with the participation of the head of Turkish intelligence, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Negotiations with the participation of delegations from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will start in the near future, and the head of Turkish intelligence (Ibrahim) Kalin will join them - writes one of the state Russian media with reference to a source.

Addendum

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.