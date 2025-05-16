Negotiations involving delegations from the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Turkey are set to begin shortly - Russian media

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3846 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16610 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29542 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34061 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137498 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161931 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143728 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181902 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392251 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219803 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212027 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274450 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338347 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392275 views
Negotiations involving delegations from the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Turkey are set to begin shortly - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Negotiations are expected in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey, with the participation of the head of Turkish intelligence.

Negotiations involving delegations from the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Turkey are set to begin shortly - Russian media

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey are expected to take place in Istanbul in the near future, with the participation of the head of Turkish intelligence, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Negotiations with the participation of delegations from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will start in the near future, and the head of Turkish intelligence (Ibrahim) Kalin will join them

- writes one of the state Russian media with reference to a source.

Addendum

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
