Negotiations between Kuleba, Yermak and Siyarto lasted more than 6 hours - MFA

6 hours and 10 minutes - that's how long the talks between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto lasted in Uzhhorod - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjartothat a very powerful step was taken today to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine is working on preparing for Orban's visit.