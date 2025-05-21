$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 156 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 11260 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 24828 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

06:00 AM • 34771 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101691 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 74842 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 115986 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 221599 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 86756 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 188020 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Publications
Exclusives
Negotiations are underway at the government level to extend the "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The Ukrainian government is negotiating with the EU to extend the mechanism that allows duty-free import of goods from Ukraine. The benefits were introduced for the period of martial law.

Negotiations are underway at the government level to extend the "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU

Negotiations are currently underway at the level of the Ukrainian government to extend the EU mechanism that allows duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine. This was stated by the Director of the Department of Agricultural Development of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Ihor Vishtak, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.  

Vishtak commented on the end of the "trade visa-free regime" with the EU for Ukraine on June 5.      

The benefits were introduced for the period of martial law. The government's position is that martial law has not yet ended, so negotiations are underway at the government level. Right now, the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Vitaliy Koval, is on a business trip abroad, including conducting negotiations on this issue.

- said Vishtak. 

Addition

The so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM), which abolish tariffs on Ukrainian goods, have been in place since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to allow Ukraine to export its agricultural products by land.  

But EU countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, have complained that Ukrainian imports are undermining domestic prices and have sparked unrest among farmers.  

The European Commission has introduced an "emergency brake" that limits imports of food products such as eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn, cereals and honey, which can be activated as soon as import levels exceed a certain threshold.  

The measures expire in early June and will reportedly not be extended this time.  The agreements expire on June 6, and the EU plans to replace them with "transitional measures" while both sides update their joint trade agreement. Meanwhile, as the FT reported, the EU is preparing to impose much higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports within a few weeks.   

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on May 16 that Ukraine is in negotiations with the European Commission on the introduction of a certain transitional period of visa-free trade with the EU after June 5. 

On May 20, it was reported that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in the Sejm that the EU mechanism, which allows duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine, will cease to be in effect in June.         

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
