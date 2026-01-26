Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons

$43.140.03
01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM
Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In the Kyiv region, a man threatened citizens and police with a grenade. A law enforcement officer used a weapon, and the injured man was hospitalized.

Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons

In the Kyiv region, a man threatened citizens and police officers with a grenade. According to the Kyiv Oblast Police, a law enforcement officer had to use a weapon, the injured man was hospitalized, UNN reports.

Details

Passers-by informed patrol officers that in the Kyiv region, in the village of Nemishaieve, on Tsentralna Street, there was an unknown man with an object resembling a grenade.

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion02.01.26, 16:11 • 4339 views

A patrol police unit arrived at the specified location and found a citizen with a grenade in his hands. The offender reacted aggressively to repeated lawful demands and warnings from the police and tried to use the ammunition.

In order to stop the threat to the life and health of citizens and police officers, a patrol police inspector used his service firearm. As a result, the offender sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized 

- the report says.

An investigative and operational group, the leadership of the Main Police Department and the patrol police are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison14.01.26, 10:47 • 4806 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast