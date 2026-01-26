Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons

In the Kyiv region, a man threatened citizens and police officers with a grenade. According to the Kyiv Oblast Police, a law enforcement officer had to use a weapon, the injured man was hospitalized, UNN reports.

Details

Passers-by informed patrol officers that in the Kyiv region, in the village of Nemishaieve, on Tsentralna Street, there was an unknown man with an object resembling a grenade.

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion

A patrol police unit arrived at the specified location and found a citizen with a grenade in his hands. The offender reacted aggressively to repeated lawful demands and warnings from the police and tried to use the ammunition.

In order to stop the threat to the life and health of citizens and police officers, a patrol police inspector used his service firearm. As a result, the offender sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalized - the report says.

An investigative and operational group, the leadership of the Main Police Department and the patrol police are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

In Kyiv, a man threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict, facing 15 years in prison