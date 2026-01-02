In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion

$42.170.18
11:39 AM • 9074 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 15825 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 15670 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 53644 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 80316 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60719 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55733 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183827 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178722 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58141 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 5028 views
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 4040 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 19030 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11851 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15605 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15673 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 39251 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56719 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183823 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104994 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
China
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33872 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42725 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42980 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104994 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41314 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

On January 2, in Poltava, a man threw a live grenade on Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street, damaging several cars. There were no casualties, and the offender, born in 1990, was detained.

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street; cars were damaged by the explosion; the man was detained, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

On January 2, around 1 p.m., the police received a report from citizens that "an unknown man threw a grenade on Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street in Poltava." "The police immediately arrived at the scene and identified the offender. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1990," the report says.

"During the initial operational investigative and investigative actions, the police established that the local resident used a combat grenade, as a result of which several cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among citizens," the police reported.

"Currently, the suspect has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure by the court - detention - is being decided," the police noted.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or cold weapons or another object specially adapted or previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm), Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The causes and circumstances of the incident, as well as the source of the ammunition, are being investigated.

Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk region27.12.25, 16:37 • 8518 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poltava