In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street: he was detained, cars damaged by the explosion

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street; cars were damaged by the explosion; the man was detained, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

On January 2, around 1 p.m., the police received a report from citizens that "an unknown man threw a grenade on Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street in Poltava." "The police immediately arrived at the scene and identified the offender. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1990," the report says.

"During the initial operational investigative and investigative actions, the police established that the local resident used a combat grenade, as a result of which several cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among citizens," the police reported.

"Currently, the suspect has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure by the court - detention - is being decided," the police noted.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or cold weapons or another object specially adapted or previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm), Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The causes and circumstances of the incident, as well as the source of the ammunition, are being investigated.

