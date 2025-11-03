$42.080.01
November 3, 12:16 AM • 13898 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 26635 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 31008 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 52101 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 53286 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 54901 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77193 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 87448 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 115062 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 105084 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
NBU set the dollar exchange rate for November 3: hryvnia strengthened by 8 kopecks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 3 at 41.89 hryvnias, which is 8 kopecks lower than the previous day. The euro costs 48.40 hryvnias, the zloty - 11.37 hryvnias.

NBU set the dollar exchange rate for November 3: hryvnia strengthened by 8 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Monday, November 3. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar decreased by 8 kopecks and stands at 41.89 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.8924 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.4088 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3727 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.10 UAH, the euro at 48.17-48.97 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.96-41.99 UAH/dollar and 48.41-48.43 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The National Bank of Ukraine continues the gradual weakening of the hryvnia without sharp fluctuations. Over the past week, the hryvnia has fallen from 41.73 to 41.99 UAH per dollar, meaning the national currency has lost about 0.6% of its value. This indicates another stage of controlled devaluation, which the regulator is carrying out to adapt the economy to wartime conditions.

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine