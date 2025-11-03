NBU set the dollar exchange rate for November 3: hryvnia strengthened by 8 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Monday, November 3. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar decreased by 8 kopecks and stands at 41.89 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.8924 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.4088 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3727 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.10 UAH, the euro at 48.17-48.97 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.96-41.99 UAH/dollar and 48.41-48.43 UAH/euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine continues the gradual weakening of the hryvnia without sharp fluctuations. Over the past week, the hryvnia has fallen from 41.73 to 41.99 UAH per dollar, meaning the national currency has lost about 0.6% of its value. This indicates another stage of controlled devaluation, which the regulator is carrying out to adapt the economy to wartime conditions.

