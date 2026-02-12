$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
11:18 AM • 11138 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 14823 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 24094 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 70579 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 47294 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 57719 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45214 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35444 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 30261 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Publications
Exclusives
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose a career in Russia instead of Ukraine. The actress believes that there are no opportunities in Ukraine for her role as a music hall singer.

Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine

Famous Ukrainian theater and film actor Nazar Zadniprovskyi commented on why, in his opinion, his colleague from the TV series "Budochnok na shchastia" (House of Happiness) Halyna Bezruk chose a career in Russia instead of returning to Ukraine during the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zadniprovskyi's interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

As is known, the artist currently lives in Russia with her Russian husband and children. Despite the brutal actions of the occupiers on Ukrainian soil, she does not comment on the events and continues to work in Russia.

The actor noted that even before the start of the full-scale invasion, Bezruk was building a career in Russia. After the war began, she was not stopped by financial risks or problems in her marriage with Russian Artem Alekseev.

"We were filming the last season of 'House of Happiness'. December 2021. I had a conversation with her. I remember then telling her: 'Halya, take your Muscovite husband.' And there he was also into that (drinking), there were problems, she later complained and wanted to divorce, then reunited. And I said: 'Either leave him or come here with your daughter.' And she replied: 'What am I to do here? I am a musical theater actress, and there is none of that here (in Ukraine).' She is not a dramatic actress, but primarily a singer. And there she has leading roles in musical theater. She chose work, not the country," Zadniprovskyi stated.

