Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine

Famous Ukrainian theater and film actor Nazar Zadniprovskyi commented on why, in his opinion, his colleague from the TV series "Budochnok na shchastia" (House of Happiness) Halyna Bezruk chose a career in Russia instead of returning to Ukraine during the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zadniprovskyi's interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

As is known, the artist currently lives in Russia with her Russian husband and children. Despite the brutal actions of the occupiers on Ukrainian soil, she does not comment on the events and continues to work in Russia.

The actor noted that even before the start of the full-scale invasion, Bezruk was building a career in Russia. After the war began, she was not stopped by financial risks or problems in her marriage with Russian Artem Alekseev.

"We were filming the last season of 'House of Happiness'. December 2021. I had a conversation with her. I remember then telling her: 'Halya, take your Muscovite husband.' And there he was also into that (drinking), there were problems, she later complained and wanted to divorce, then reunited. And I said: 'Either leave him or come here with your daughter.' And she replied: 'What am I to do here? I am a musical theater actress, and there is none of that here (in Ukraine).' She is not a dramatic actress, but primarily a singer. And there she has leading roles in musical theater. She chose work, not the country," Zadniprovskyi stated.



