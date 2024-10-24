Naval logistics in the Azov-Black Sea region is dead for Russia - Pletenchuk
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Navy's combat-capable ships were relocated from Crimea to Novorossiysk due to Ukraine's constant attacks. After the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov, the occupiers' maritime logistics in the region virtually ceased to exist.
The Russian Navy's corvals, with problems in combat readiness, remained in the occupied Crimea. The combat-ready ships were transferred to Novorossiysk. Maritime logistics remains closed to the occupiers.
UNN writes with reference to the speaker of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the “United News”.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet is basically dead,” Pletenchuk said.
According to the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, the final point for the current situation was the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov.
After that, they (the Russian Navy ships) were put on hold. They are at the basing point. Those ships that had problems with combat readiness remained in Crimea, where we periodically “help” them to carry out a small “tuning”, after which they remain under repair again. They took the ships that were underway to Novorossiysk. Maritime logistics remains closed to them
Pletenchuk noted that the movement of small amphibious ships has been detected, but, according to the Ukrainian Navy representative, this “does not affect anything.
Displacement (of Russian small amphibious ships) is not comparable to medium and large amphibious ships
