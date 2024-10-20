Pletenchuk: Grain corridor continues to operate despite Russian attempts to attack port infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's grain corridor continues to operate despite Russia's attempts to attack port infrastructure. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed that shipments are taking place, although the situation remains tense.
This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
The corridor is working, shipments are taking place. We need to understand that the situation is not new to us. The insurance market may react, and the owners may react, but in any case, the situation with Russia's attempts to target Ukraine's port infrastructure is not new. We have been working in these realities for many years
Recall
A recent terrorist attack with a ballistic missile on the region's port infrastructure killed six people and wounded nine.