NATO's support for Ukraine remains high despite the situation in the Middle East - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that despite the situation in the Middle East, the Alliance will not stop supporting Ukraine. He reminded that in 2025, our country has already received 35 billion dollars in military aid, UNN reports with reference to Rutte's interview at the NATO Public Forum.

Details

You should not engage in politics and military affairs at all if you can only deal with one issue at a time, and then let other people take over everything, so I think that high-ranking politicians and military personnel can deal with both Ukraine and the Middle East at the same time - Rutte explained his opinion.

Currently, Europeans and Canadians have pledged 35 billion dollars in military support to Ukraine for this year. Last year it was a little over 50 billion for the whole year, now, before we reach half a year, it is already 35 billion - Rutte said.

Rutte also assured that NATO's support for Ukraine still remains at a high level. He added that Europeans should bear the main burden in this direction.

Support for Ukraine is still at a high level, even higher than last year, and we also see a shift of the burden from the US to Canadians and Europeans. I think it is fair that we, as Europeans, take on a larger share of this burden

Addition

According to Rutte, within NATO, concern is growing about a possible Russian attack on Alliance countries in the next 3–7 years. Special attention should also be paid to China's growing military power. To prevent the threat, allied countries need to immediately increase defense budgets and strengthen their armies.