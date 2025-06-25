$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 602 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8688 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20842 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34139 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52837 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71711 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103308 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100550 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114604 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that NATO's position on Ukraine remains unchanged and that members of the Alliance are determined to bring Russia to the negotiating table. At the same time, Ukraine and Great Britain are starting joint drone production, which will be financed by the British side.

NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed. He also stressed that NATO members are determined in their intention to bring Russia to the negotiating table, UNN writes, citing the Telegraph.

Regarding the issue of Ukraine, NATO's position has not changed, nor has my position. In fact, in my discussions with leaders over the past few days, I would say there has been a real determination to push again to get Putin to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire 

- Starmer replied when asked if Donald Trump would not want NATO to condemn Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a joint summit communiqué.

The communiqué, published today, mentions NATO's unity "in the face of serious security threats and challenges, including the long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security." It also reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not directly condemn the Russian invasion.

Addition

Ukraine and Great Britain agreed on the joint production of drones, the financing of which for the first three years will be provided by the British side. The produced drones will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the war, and after its end they will be distributed between the countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Ukraine
