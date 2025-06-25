NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed. He also stressed that NATO members are determined in their intention to bring Russia to the negotiating table, UNN writes, citing the Telegraph.

Regarding the issue of Ukraine, NATO's position has not changed, nor has my position. In fact, in my discussions with leaders over the past few days, I would say there has been a real determination to push again to get Putin to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire - Starmer replied when asked if Donald Trump would not want NATO to condemn Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a joint summit communiqué.

The communiqué, published today, mentions NATO's unity "in the face of serious security threats and challenges, including the long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security." It also reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not directly condemn the Russian invasion.

Ukraine and Great Britain agreed on the joint production of drones, the financing of which for the first three years will be provided by the British side. The produced drones will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the war, and after its end they will be distributed between the countries.