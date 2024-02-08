NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on February 15 in Brussels

The NATO-Ukraine Council will convene a regular meeting in Brussels on February 15, according to the NATO website, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting on February 15.

The meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is reportedly scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time (14:00 Kyiv time) on February 15 with the defense ministers as guests.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to deliver a public opening statement.

Recall

The 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14.