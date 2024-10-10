NATO Secretary General: stop worrying about Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the international community to "stop worrying about a Trump presidency" and its implications for Russia's war against Ukraine, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

Speaking on a visit to London, the NATO chief stressed that he knows Donald Trump well, saying of the U.S. Republican hopeful: "He understands completely and agrees with me that this fight to Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it's also about the safety and the future security of the United States."

Rutte said that he personally is "not worried" about a possible Trump victory because he is "absolutely convinced that the US is in this because they understand that... the whole US will be less safe if Putin succeeds in Ukraine.

"Rutte's comments may be surprising in some European capitals. Trump refused to answer whether he wants Ukraine to win the war with Russia, instead arguing that he would quickly achieve a negotiated end to the conflict," the newspaper notes.

NATO Secretary General Rutte: it is “up to individual allies” to decide on allowing long-range weapons for Ukraine