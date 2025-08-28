NATO Secretary General: Russia's latest attacks on Kyiv show that Putin is "ready to continue" doing this

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's overnight airstrikes on Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu and tagesschau.

Details

It was a "terrible attack" that shows that the Russian leadership is doing everything possible to gain an advantage in the war, Rutte said in Würzburg, where he was a guest at a meeting of ruling coalitions, tagesschau reports.

"We are all shocked by what happened, first of all because these are not attacks on military targets; these are civilian targets," Rutte said, adding that he spoke with high-ranking EU officials this morning to discuss the events.

"While we try to do everything to support US President Trump to bring this war to an end, in the meantime, Russian President Putin is willing to continue doing this, continue hitting out at innocent civilians in Ukraine," he told a press conference.

However, as tagesschau quotes Rutte, Russia's conduct of the war will not achieve its goal, as support for Ukraine will continue, and at the same time everything possible will be done to end the war under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

