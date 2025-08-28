EU summons Russian envoy in Brussels over Russian attack on Kyiv

The European Union is summoning Russia's envoy in Brussels over Russia's attack on Kyiv, which affected the EU representation in Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on X on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"I have just spoken with my colleagues from the EU representation in Ukraine in Kyiv, after our building was damaged by a Russian strike. Your determination to continue supporting Ukraine gives us strength. No diplomatic mission should ever be a target," Kallas said.

"In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," emphasized the head of EU diplomacy.

