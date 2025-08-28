$41.320.08
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 21568 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 44084 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 47246 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 80915 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 59055 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 71783 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 183838 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90007 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54880 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67548 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
EU summons Russian envoy in Brussels over Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The EU summons the Russian envoy in Brussels over Russia's attack on Kyiv, which affected the bloc's representation in Ukraine.

EU summons Russian envoy in Brussels over Russian attack on Kyiv

The European Union is summoning Russia's envoy in Brussels over Russia's attack on Kyiv, which affected the EU representation in Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on X on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"I have just spoken with my colleagues from the EU representation in Ukraine in Kyiv, after our building was damaged by a Russian strike. Your determination to continue supporting Ukraine gives us strength. No diplomatic mission should ever be a target," Kallas said.

"In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," emphasized the head of EU diplomacy.

"EU will not be intimidated": EU confirmed damage to its representation in Kyiv due to Russian attack, but staff are safe28.08.25, 11:33 • 3304 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World