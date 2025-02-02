NATO Secretary General: If peace deal on Ukraine is reached, it must be sustainable

The peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must be sustainable if it is reached. We need to make sure that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never conquers even one square kilometer of Ukraine again.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Bild, UNN reports.

When asked whether peace with the Russians is possible in the future and whether negotiations with Putin are already underway, Rutte replied:

Let's not be naive about Putin. You just have to look at what happened in Bucha. Therefore, if a peace agreement is reached, it must be sustainable. We have to make sure that he never, ever conquers even one square kilometer of Ukraine again

The Secretary General also commented on how this should work.

Step one: we have to ensure that Ukraine is in the best possible position. We must continue to support them with weapons and train their soldiers. And if they ever want to negotiate peace, they will have to bring Putin to the table. But I can't tell you exactly how these discussions will go. I already have ideas of what this composition could look like. But we don't want to make Putin smarter than he already is. We will make a little secret of it. The only clear outcome is that after this, Putin will never try to do something like this again - Rutte said.

Turkey's pro-government Hürriyet newspaper stated that the talks are expected to start in April-May. Allegedly, a ceasefire will be declared first. Then peace talks would begin. It was argued that Turkey could take on a mission in the process of setting the peace table, and President Erdogan could play a mediating role.

On January 26, The Independent stated that US President Trump allegedly aims to end the war by spring.

However, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, stated that the information that appears in the media of different countries regarding the date of the talks between Ukraine and Russiais not true at all.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that starting any negotiations without Ukraine would be a loss.

During a conversation with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali, Zelensky emphasized that US President-elect Donald Trump supports a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but that Putin does not want this.