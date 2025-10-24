$41.900.14
NATO Secretary General commented on the likelihood of the US transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that decisions on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine should be made by individual allies. He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July, and the issue remains under consideration by the president.

NATO Secretary General commented on the likelihood of the US transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the possibility of the US transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and emphasized that the decision should be made by the allies, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Rutte, when asked if he thought the US would provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, said that individual allies of Ukraine should decide what weapons they want to supply.

He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July.

"This issue remains under consideration by the president, and, of course, it depends on the US," he concludes.

Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine23.10.25, 01:55 • 21769 views

Recall

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

One of the key topics of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be the issue of the possible provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy stated in an interview with NBC news that Donald Trump did not refuse to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This gives hope for obtaining weapons that could change the course of the war.

According to Donald Trump, the US cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine, as this threatens the country's interests. He noted that the US itself needs the Tomahawks that Ukraine is asking for.

US Vice President J.D. Vance reported that the Trump administration will continue to work for peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes. He also noted that Trump has not yet made a final decision on providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

