NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who gained dubious fame by calling Donald Trump "daddy" during this year's NATO summit, arrived at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington to join Volodymyr Zelenskyy. - the message says.

It is noted that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are already there. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is already heading to the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA.

Recall

President Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, discussing the upcoming meeting of Ukrainian and European leaders with the US President. They also touched upon the situation on the battlefield and diplomatic opportunities.