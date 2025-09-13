$41.310.10
NATO practices rapid troop deployment to Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Allied Joint Force Command in the Netherlands has launched the "Grand Eagle 25" exercise. NATO forces are practicing the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to Lithuania to strengthen the eastern flank.

NATO practices rapid troop deployment to Lithuania

The Allied Joint Force Command in the Netherlands announced the start of the "Grand Eagle 25" exercises. As part of the exercises, NATO forces are practicing the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to Lithuania, UNN reports.

Grand Eagle 25 exercises have begun! As part of #Quadriga25 exercises, NATO forces are practicing the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to Lithuania – fast, reliable and coordinated.

- the message says.

Let's add

As noted by the Allied Joint Force Command in the Netherlands, GrandEagle25 aims to improve the readiness and interoperability of allies, strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland12.09.25, 20:37 • 30393 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
NATO
Lithuania
Netherlands