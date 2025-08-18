NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine - Stefanchuk

The Ukrainian parliament will continue to implement our state's strategy on the path to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

NATO is the best security guarantee for our state, said Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has its defined path and Ukraine needs security guarantees. And the best security guarantee is NATO. The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a large number of legislative acts and we are ready to continue moving along this path, because for us the issue of compatibility with NATO, with the Alliance, is a matter of internal challenge - Stefanchuk emphasized.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada will continue to implement the strategy towards future NATO membership.

The Ukrainian parliament is ready to continue implementing our strategy on the path to NATO - Stefanchuk emphasized.

