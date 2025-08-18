$41.340.11
Publications
Exclusives
NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliament will continue to implement the state's strategy regarding membership in the Alliance.

NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine - Stefanchuk

The Ukrainian parliament will continue to implement our state's strategy on the path to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

NATO is the best security guarantee for our state, said Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has its defined path and Ukraine needs security guarantees. And the best security guarantee is NATO. The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a large number of legislative acts and we are ready to continue moving along this path, because for us the issue of compatibility with NATO, with the Alliance, is a matter of internal challenge

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada will continue to implement the strategy towards future NATO membership.

The Ukrainian parliament is ready to continue implementing our strategy on the path to NATO

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

 Addendum

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko initiated an audit of subsoil users of strategically important deposits. Also, competitions for hydrocarbon distribution are being relaunched with updated conditions.

The Cabinet of Ministers held an extraordinary meeting, during which they decided to allow direct procurement of pickups, buggies, and motorcycles by brigades, and also decided on simplified write-off of property.

Pavlo Zinchenko

