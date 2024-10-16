NATO cannot currently support Zelenskyy's Victory Plan: Rutte gives reason why
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says the Alliance cannot support Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, but will consider it behind closed doors. NATO continues to firmly support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Currently, the North Atlantic Alliance cannot support the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nevertheless, NATO stands firmly in support of Ukraine. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing , Radio Liberty reports , UNN writes.
Details
Mark Rutte noted that the plan will be reviewed behind closed doors with the Allies, and there may be different opinions on its details. The Secretary General explained that he was refraining from commenting on each point of the plan for the time being.
We will need to go deeper, to understand what is in it. (...) This does not mean that I can say now that I support the entire plan. It would be a bit difficult, because there are many things to understand
He also emphasized that the presentation of the Victory Plan is a strong signal from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.
Rutte also emphasized that Ukraine's allies, including NATO, firmly support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Recall
President Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.